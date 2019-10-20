<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Daniel Akpeyi was the hero as Kaizer Chiefs booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup with a 4-3 penalty win against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium.

Kermit Erasmus gave Cape Town City the lead in the 34th minute after a period of sustained pressure.

Akpeyi kept Kaizer Chiefs in the game with three fine saves in the second half. Samir Nurkovic then scored late on to take the game into extra time.

Neither side could find the back of the net in extra time and the encounter had to be settled on penalties.

Kaizer Chiefs converted four of their five penalties with Lebogang Manyama missing his spot-kick while Daniel Akpeyi made a save to help his team progress.