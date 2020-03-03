Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has cried out to the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team as a whole and not support individuals.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp heaped praise on goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi for his superb performance during the Soweto Derby.

Akpeyi made his critics eat humble pie after pulling off a number of great saves to help Amakhosi secure a 1-0 win over Pirates.

The Nigerian keeper received many critics prior to the Soweto Derby following his blunder against Maritzburg United a few weeks ago.

However, the former Chippa United goalminder redeemed himself and won the man of the match in the Soweto Derby after silencing his critics with a wonderful performance.


“We have seen a great performance from Daniel Akpeyi over months. It’s unbelievable character,” said Middendorp.

“If you come into a club where first choice is being injured at that time and now coming back at any time you get pressurised… ‘another one should play, another one should play’.

“It’s an incredible performance under these circumstances, what we see week in and week out from Daniel Akpeyi.”

