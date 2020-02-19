<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has come out in full support of Nigeria’s Daniel Akpeyi, saying the Super Eagles’ shot stopper will retain the Amakhosi number one jersey in the ABSA Premiership.

"Daniel Akpeyi is my number one.All goalkeepers makes mistakes and he's got my full backing". – Ernst Middendorp pic.twitter.com/rcyIrUdaiX — Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 19, 2020

There has been pressure from some quarters for Middendorp to turn to Itumeleng Khune between the posts after Akpeyi’s costly mistake gifted Maritzburg United an opener in Chiefs’ 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Middendorp confirmed his earlier stated plan that Khune will continue to play in the Nedbank Cup, where Chiefs meet Highlands Park in their last-16 clash at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana keeper Khune made his return from long-term injury in Chiefs’ 1-0 Nedbank Last-32 win against Royal Eagles.

However, Middendorp also stood by his man in possession in league matches, saying Akpeyi has had a sterling season in Chiefs’ run to the top of the PSL and deserves faith, having made just the one error.

Ernst Middendorp has suggested he will not be swayed by media headlines on his decision of who to play at goalkeeper for Kaizer Chiefs between .

“For us, the indication about who’s playing or how we make the decision is from what is happening here on the [training] field,” Middendorp said at Chiefs’ Naturena Village on Wednesday morning.

“How the guys are performing. We discuss it every morning, day in, day out, at 8am in our meeting.

"This team has been useless for 5 years, Khune playing every match unless he was injured. Now they are on top of the log with Daniel Akpeyi playing most matches and this is how they treat him!!!

Kaizer Chiefs fans can go burn a stadium I don't care" – Ernst Middendorp pic.twitter.com/sD2CNw7tpb — Karabo Denotion🇿🇦 (@KaraboDNyalungu) February 19, 2020

“We started the Nedbank Cup with Itu Khune at goalkeeper against Royal Eagles. We go to the next round – we did it last year with Bruce Bvuma in the Nedbank Cup, and we are doing it now – and that’s the decision that on Saturday we will play Itu Khune. And nothing else.

“And let me make one statement. Our supporters at Kaizer Chiefs are very intelligent, very smart. They do not get carried away, just because there was a little mistake and we conceded from our defensive work.

“We have seen a fantastic Daniel Akpeyi over months, rescuing us in the final stage, saving a penalty.

“He was a player of the month [for September/October]. And what we have seen now over several months – please guys, everybody who observes Kaizer Chiefs and is following us know exactly what a goalkeeper like Daniel Akpeyi has done here during the run of the season.

“And there is no way in this moment for me, for us, for each and every person in this Chiefs family, to be ignoring it.”

Amakhosi fans want Itu Khune back after Daniel Akpeyi’s performance : ‘We need his leadership’

A minute after Lebogang Manyama had missed a sitter for Chiefs, at the other end Akpeyi came and tried to handle a cross one-handed, spilling to Maritzburg forward Thabiso Kutumela, leading to Daylon Claasen’s 65th-minute opener.

Claasen headed a second two minutes later. Chiefs pulled a goal back via Samir Nurkovic in the 77th, but could not salvage a result in a blow to the PSL leaders’ title hopes.

Chiefs follow their cup match-up against Highlands with their huge Soweto derby against second-placed Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 29.