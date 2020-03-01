<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has cried out to the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team as a whole and not support individuals.

After Akpeyi made a howler that led to Chiefs losing 2-1 to Maritzburg United two weeks ago and many were wondering if Itumeleng Khune would return for the derby.

Ernst Middendorp kept faith with Akpeyi for the clash against the Buccaneers and Nigeria’s number one inspired Amakhosi to a crucial 1-0 win with breathtaking Man-of-the-Match performance.

“First of all I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has made this day possible for me. Second of all, I want to share this award with my coaches, because since day one they are the ones that actually believes in me following what happened two weeks ago,” Akpeyi told SuperSport TV.

“When these people [fans around the stadium] turned against me but they stood by my side and believed in me and we as a team we have it at the back of our minds that we’re the only ones on the field, it’s only when it’s good you get the support but when it’s not good you get turned down.





“And that is why I had to play with that mindset coming here today to be here at this point, I’m only fortunate to be at the right place, at the right time for this game and I hope it continues going well like that.”

The Nigerian shot-stopper went into detail about their game-plan for Pirates and pleaded with the Chiefs fans to stop bringing division between him and Khune.

“We actually stalled the game, we planned for Pirates very well and decided that we’re not going to go wide, we’re not going to extend ourselves wide. We just gonna make sure that we stay compact and when we win the ball we have to counter because we know where the mistakes are gonna come from them and that played out for us today.

“Yes it, I want to say this again, every supporter should support the entire team not the individual because that’s the problem I think we have and I told everyone that’s supporting me stop tugging me against my reserve goalkeeper or Khune rather because as far as I’m concerned he’s a legend and he’s still number one.

“I’m just fortunate to play as always, so let’s support the entire team and not the individual,” he added.