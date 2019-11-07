<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has continued his good run of form between the sticks as he kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league when Kaizer Chiefs ran out 2-0 winners against Chippa United in an ABSA Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

The good performance came on the back of his recent penalty heroics for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates last Saturday in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter final where he saved two spotkicks to give the Amakhosia 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

The 33-year old had previously kept clean sheets against Black Leaopards, Baroka FC, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL this season.

However, the win against Akpeyi’s former club extends Ernst Middendorp’s men lead at the top of the log to seven points after garnering 25 points from 10 ten games.

The game was Akpeyi 16th appearance following his move from Chippa United and he has conceded 13 goals.

He was part of the 23 players invited by Gernot Rohr for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, and he will be looking to stake a claim to the goalkeeper’s starter berth for the Super Eagles.