Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has charged his teammates to fight to the very end to win the League trophy.

The Soweto giants have been drawn against Cape Town City in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Telkom Knockout and Akpeyi believes they must rise to the occasion.

“We’ve been chasing to get a trophy for some seasons now and I think it’s a fresh start for a trophy,” Akpeyi told the media.

“So, we’re looking forward to making sure we start winning something from this season, starting from the Telkom [Knockout] or even from the weekend’s game that we will be playing.

Chiefs will battle Mamelodi Sundowns in a mouthwatering Shell Helix Cup clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday,

“So, it’s very important because every win motivates you towards the next one, but obviously we have to start with one,” he added.

Chiefs have not won a major trophy since in 2015 when they scooped the 2014/15 PSL title and currently leading the table.