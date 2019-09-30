<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi called himself a big goalkeeper and will not let the constant criticisms affect his performance on the pitch.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations bronze medalist has endured constant backlashes from Kaizer Chiefs supporters since his arrival at the club.

The supporters want the Nigerian to be dropped to the bench after homeboy Itumeleng Khune’s return from a long lay off injury, before his latest setback, but Ernst Middendorp ignored the calls and kept faith with Akpeyi.

Akpeyi justified his inclusion in the team by producing a man of the match performance in Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over Baroka on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after receiving his Man of the Match award, the former Chippa United star said he will only respond to criticisms with good performances and made it clear he has no supporter at the Club.

“I have been thrown sh*t at but there’s only one person that keeps me standing.”

“I’m a big goalkeeper. No matter [what] is being thrown at me I just have to take it and use it as a stepping stone to get to the next level – that’s the confidence I came into the field with.

So, my teammates, who were actually encouraging me when I was entering the field it’s because they have confidence in me as well,” he added.

“So, I think the result works generally well for the team and thankfully we have the three points to stay on top.” He said.