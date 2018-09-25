Former youth international Daniel Adejo was the hero of his Greek Super League side Lamia after he scored the equaliser to earn them the first point of the season in their 2-2 draw at Panaitolikos.

The 29-year-old defender scored in the 90th minute to end the game 2-2.

Lamia are 15th on the table with a point from four matches.

Adejo, who represented Nigeria at Egypt 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup, has now scored two goals in four games this season.

He has played for Reggina, Vincenza, Salernitana (all in Italy), AEL Kalloni and PAE Kerkyra (both in Greece).