



Zinedine Zidane has already changed things in the Real Madrid dressing room, according to Dani Ceballos.

Just 10 months after resigning, Zidane was back in the dugout on Saturday

Madrid bosses surprised many by reinstating the Frenchman as manager after poor spells under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

But Zidane was back to his usual winning ways immediately, Isco and Gareth Bale handing his men a comfortable win.

“The team felt much more positive today”

Real looked much more like the side that romped to three consecutive Champions League titles yesterday, completely dominating a poor Celta team.

And it seems the mood in the Bernabau camp reflects their performance, with young central-midfielder Ceballos hailing Zidane’s instant impact.

“The change of manager seems to have worked,” he said.

“The team felt much more positive today. The most important thing was the three points.

“Above all, what we have to do is achieve our objective, which is to finish as high up the table as we can.”

Yesterday’s goalscorer, Isco and Bale, have both been starved of pitch time this term for various reasons.

However, Zidane gave both players the nod to start on Saturday – the duo immediately repaying his faith.

And Ceballos insists the reputable pair are still important to the team.