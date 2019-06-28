<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos has sent message to Los Blancos’ directors after Spain U21 win against France in the U21 Semifinals.

Real Madrid directors are open to the sale of Ceballos and the former Real Betis is not willing to quit his affairs with the 13 times European Champions just yet.

“I don’t want to be sold, we can only guess what’s going to happen. I want to enjoy and be relevant, no matter where that is. I have plenty of football inside of me and I believe next season will be my best year,” said Ceballos, whose value is increasing during the tournament.

“I just want to play and have fun. I wanted to prove my worth, this year hasn’t been a great season for me and I just wanted things to go right,” he added.

Real Madrid has already placed a price tag of €50 million on the youngster but the player wants a loan deal so that he can return in future to don the white shirt again.

Los Blancos could include a buyback clause if they finally decide to cash in on the midfielder.