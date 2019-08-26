<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It has definitely been a good start for Dani Ceballos in Arsenal’s colour and some fans have started to draw comparisons between him and ex-Gunners favourite and fellow Spaniard Santi Cazorla.

No one has mentioned Aaron Ramsey who left for Juventus ever since Ceballos stepped into the midfield, but he attempted to play down expectations as he responded to some of the comparisons.

Cazorla played for the club between 2012-2018, making 180 appearances before a serious injury cruelly ended his Arsenal career, and he is remembered fondly by supporters for his creativity and passing ability.

Ceballos received a standing ovation after his man of the match performance against Burnley last weekend, in which he created both goals in a 2-1 win, and also showed moments of promise against Liverpool on Saturday despite Arsenal’s 3-1 loss.

This has led some supporters to draw comparisons between the two players, and one posted a cartoon on social media which shows them together and Ceballos wearing a crown.

Responding to the post, however, Ceballos said: “The king is still Santi Cazorla, I still have a lot to learn to become like him.”

The 23-year-old currently only on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.