Dani Carvajal: Barca still a title threat under Xavi

Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal has revealed that he’s shocked to see Barcelona struggle for points this season.

However, he insists they’re still a title threat under new coach Xavi.

“When [Zinedine] Zidane arrived we were 12 points behind Barcelona and we finished one point behind them, pushing them until the final game,” he said.

“The arrival of a figure like Xavi for Barcelona is going to fill them with hope. Although he is a rival I wish him all the luck in the world, [but] not against us [laughs].”

Carvajal added to Marca: “As [Carlo Ancelotti] said, we are surprised to see Barcelona so far behind [in the title race], but nobody can rule them out for any trophy. Respect is essential.”