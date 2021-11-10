Football

Dani Carvajal: Barca still a title threat under Xavi

16 seconds ago
Mboutidem Emma-Ukpanah
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal has revealed that he’s shocked to see Barcelona struggle for points this season.

However, he insists they’re still a title threat under new coach Xavi.

“When [Zinedine] Zidane arrived we were 12 points behind Barcelona and we finished one point behind them, pushing them until the final game,” he said.

“The arrival of a figure like Xavi for Barcelona is going to fill them with hope. Although he is a rival I wish him all the luck in the world, [but] not against us [laughs].”

Carvajal added to Marca: “As [Carlo Ancelotti] said, we are surprised to see Barcelona so far behind [in the title race], but nobody can rule them out for any trophy. Respect is essential.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories