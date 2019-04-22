<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dani Alves has added yet another medal to his cabinet making him the world’s most decorated footballer after Paris Saint Germain won the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazilian full-back, who joined PSG in 2017, has won 42 trophies surpassing Egypt’s Hossam Hassan (41).

His former teammates, Andres Iniesta and Maxwell, won 37 medals. Egypt’s Ibrahim Hassan also won 37 medals in his career.

In Alves’ short stint at PSG, he has won two Ligue 1 trophies, one Coupe de la Lige, one Coupe de France and a Trophee des Champions.

The 36-year-old started his journey with Brazilian side, Bahia, where he won two Copa do Nordeste and a Campeonato Baiano. Alves joined La Liga side, Sevilla, in 2002 to clinch two UEFA Cup titles, a UEFA Super Cup and a Copa del Rey after an unproductive first three years at the club.

Alves’ most fruitful spell came after he joined Barcelona in 2008. He slotted into the right-back position and was a key feature in what was the best team of that era. The trophies came in droves. His eight-year stint produced 23 trophies featuring UEFA Champions League and La Liga trophies alongside the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined Juventus after he parted ways with Barcelona and showed he still was a quality defender contributing to the Italian team’s Seria A and Coppa Italia victories.

Alves also had measured success internationally with Brazil. Though a World Cup medal is missing in his cabinet, the right-back won two Confederation Cups and a Copa America.

When Alves does eventually hang his boot, he will look back to a successful and storied career filled with medals at every turn.

Bahia: 2001-02

Campeonato Baiano — 2001

Copa do Nordeste (2) — 2001, 2002

Sevilla: 2002-08

Copa del Rey — 2006-07

Supercopa de Espana — 2007

UEFA Cup (2) — 2005-06, 2006-07

UEFA Super Cup — 2006

Barcelona: 2008-16

La Liga (6) — 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16

Copa del Rey (4) — 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16

Supercopa de Espana (4) — 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013

UEFA Champions League (3) — 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

UEFA Super Cup (3) — 2009, 2011, 2015

Fifa Club World Cup (3) — 2009, 2011, 2015

Juventus: 2016-17

Serie A — 2016-17

Coppa Italia — 2016-17

PSG: 2017-present

Trophee des Champions — 2017

Coupe de la Lige — 2017-18

Coupe de France — 2017-18

Ligue 1 (2) — 2017/18, 2018/19

Brazil: 2006-present

Copa America — 2007

Confederations Cup (2) — 2009, 2013