



Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 was one of the most drama-filled transfer sagas ever. The twists and turns throughout the summer had both Barcelona and PSG fans anxiously waiting for Neymar’s final decision.

Neymar has not spoken much about the exact moment that fully convinced him to join the French side. But former teammate Dani Alves wants everyone to know that he had no part in the forward’s final decision. In speaking to Catalunya Radio (via Le10Sport), Alves did admit that he helped influence Neymar in one of his career transfer decisions but it was not the one in 2017.





“I convinced him of one thing and once,” Alves said. “In 2013 when he had the choice between Real and Barça, he had a super tempting offer from Real Madrid and I told him ‘if you are looking for the money go to Madrid, if you want to be happy go to Barça.’ I did not convince him of anything more. A lot of nonsense has circulated.”

This is not the first time Alves has sought out to clear his name from the highly publicized transfer. In the midst of the transfer saga back in 2017, Alves publicly said that he was not actively attempting to sway Neymar to join PSG.

In fact, it was the other way around. Once Neymar officially completed his transfer to the French side, he helped in convincing Alves to turn down an offer from Manchester City and instead join him with PSG. The Brazilian right-back went on to win six trophies in two seasons with the club.