Dani Alves has announced his decision to leave Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazilian made the news official on Instagram on Sunday morning.
Alves, who scored in Brazil’s 5-0 defeat of Peru on Saturday night, thanked PSG for the opportunity to write his name in the club’s history.
The 36-year-old did not say whether or not he would continue his career elsewhere.
