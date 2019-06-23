Dani Alves announced he was leaving Paris St-Germain on Sunday, just hours after captaining Brazil to a 5-0 win over Peru in the Copa America and chipping in with a goal.

Dani Alves has announced his decision to leave Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian made the news official on Instagram on Sunday morning.

Alves, who scored in Brazil’s 5-0 defeat of Peru on Saturday night, thanked PSG for the opportunity to write his name in the club’s history.

The 36-year-old did not say whether or not he would continue his career elsewhere.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories