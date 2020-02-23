<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Poor finishing on the part of both Dakkada FC and Kwara United frontmen marred what was otherwise and entertaining game in the only NPFL match played on Saturday.

Dakkada hosted the Afonja Warriors, but missed the chance to climb to third in the table as they were held at the Nest of Champions.

Between the sides, they created 31 chances, the most in any NPFL match this campaign, but only 7 were on target.





Most of the clear cut chances fell to Abdullahi Biffo’s men, but they failed to capitalize as the sides will eventual settle for a share of the spoils.

The reverse fixture also ended in a draw; a 1-1 outcome in Ilorin last November.

Saturday’s result leaves Kwara United four places above the relegation zone, but five points clear.

But, any of Abia Warriors, Enugu Rangers or Warri Wolves to move up the table and above Kwara if they pick a win on Sunday.