Heracles Almelo forward Cyriel Dessers has been invited to the Super Eagles team by Coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Born in Leuven, Belgium, the striker has a Nigerian mother, making him eligible to represent the three-time African champions.

Dessers has trained with Belgium’s U21 national team in the past and was a non-playing substitute when they faced Moldova in a European U21 Championship qualifier five years ago.





Thus, he can play for the Super Eagles without the Nigerian Federation contacting FIFA for a change of association.

Dessers is listed among the strikers for Nigeria’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone by the technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.

The 25-year-old is the top-scoring player in the Dutch Eredivisie this season with 15 goals in 25 appearances.