



Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal as KRC Genk beat Dutch club AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

It was Dessers’ third goal in his three games played for Genk since joining the Belgian side from Heracles.

His Nigerian teammates Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey also featured in the game after they came on in the second half.





Dessers scored in the 19th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

He opened his goals account for Genk in his debut game in their 4-1 friendly win against Excelsior last week Friday.

In their next friendly game on Thursday he scored his second goal in a 3-3 draw against Utrecht.