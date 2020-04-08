Gernot Rohr has lifted the lid on the invitation of Heracles Almelo striker Cyriel Dessers and FC Koln right-back Kingsley Ehizibue to the Nigeria national team.

Cyriel Dessers hopes to play for clubs outside the Netherlands and Belgium after making big impression with Heracles Almelo this season.

Dessers had stints with a number of clubs in Belgium before joining Dutch outfit, Heracles in 2019.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 15 goals and bagged five assists in 26 league appearances for Heracles has been linked with a move back to Eredivisie top side, Feyenoord.


“Feyenoord is a very nice club, everyone knows that, but I also have the ambition and dream to live outside the Netherlands or Belgium. I think now is the time to take that step,” Dessers told Eredivisie. nl.

The forward also reveals his affection for Chelsea and former Dutch winger Arjen Robben.

“My favorite Chelsea player was Arjen Robben, he was always injured, but that was really my favorite,” he added.

”I used to be a big fan of Thierry Henry, now I loving watching Romelu Lukaku.“

