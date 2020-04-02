<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Heracles Almelo forward Cyriel Dessers hopes to play in one of the top five leagues in Europe, but has not rule out joining a big club in Belgium.

Dessers has enjoyed a superb campaign with Heracles with 18 goals and six assists in 29 games across all competitions.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of European clubs as well as Belgian sides Anderlecht and Genk.

Dessers admitted that he is keen to play for a top club in Europe, but is also open to returning to Belgium where he started his career.





”If a Belgian top club knocks, then I am certainly open to it. I have had a good season and I also want to realize my childhood dream: playing in a top-five league in Europe,” Dessers told Sporza.

“But if a Belgian top club registers, I would definitely listen”.

The forward has two years left on his current contract with Heracles.

Dessers is eligible to play for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles squad scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game last month before the match was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.