



Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers says he can cope with the pressure of playing for a bigger club.

Dessers linked up with Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk from Eredivisie outfit Heracles Almelo last month.

He was joint top scorer in the league with 15 goals.

“There will always be pressure, but that is normal when you come to a big club. But that is also nice, because that’s what I do it for. I prefer to play with pressure, than without it,” he told the Genk YouTube channel.





The former NAC Breda striker has settled down well in his environment, finding the back of the net in last week’s friendly win against Excelsoir.

“The headline is off, as they say,” he said.

“I was close to scoring a few times. I hit the crossbar and an attempt was cleared off the line.

“Fortunately I play in a good team and then you know that there is always a chance (to score). “It was nice to have made that first goal and hopefully it will not be the last.”