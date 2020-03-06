<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cyriel Dessers has labelled Nigeria as the “biggest football country” in Africa following his maiden invitation to play for the Super Eagles.

The Heracles Almelo of Holland forward was on Wednesday named in Nigeria’s 24-man squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Dessers, who has scored on 15 goals in 25 league appearances for Heracles this season is looking forward to making his debut for the three-time African champions.

“Nigeria is not a standard country in Africa, one of the biggest countries and the biggest football country. That means a lot to me,” Dessers told the club’s official website.





“If I hear the stories I can expect a lot from the arrival . I also look forward to the game of course.

“It is really special for me because there are millions of people in Nigeria, it is really special they want me for their striker position.

“I know there are a lot of people in Nigeria who watch football streams and watch games of Heracles Almelo.

“You can watch the Premier League or Real Madrid and Barcelona, but they watch Heracles Almelo as well.

“This is a really special compliment for me and for the club. That is really nice, really special.”