Cyriel Dessers says he’s hoping to involved in Nigeria’s 2021 African Cup of Nation qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

The Dutch Eredivise’s top scorer has been on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation for sometimes following his outstanding form for his Dutch side Heracles.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Leuven to a Belgian father and qualifies for Nigeria through his mother and has switched allegiance to Nigeria in December.





“There’s been communication but I’ve got to keep playing as well as I can for Heracles, and hopefully that will happen soon,” he told BBC Sport.

“Everyone in the family is hoping – and to be involved with Nigeria would be incredibly amazing for my career, but I’ve got to keep proving myself first,” he added.

Meanwhile, newsmen report that the player has done enough to convince Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and he’s likely to be included in the squad for the doubleheader 2021 Afcon qualifiers with Sierra Leone slated for march.