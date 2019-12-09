<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutch Eredivisie leading goal scorer Cyriel Dessers was in action for 90 minutes in Heracles’ 0-0 draw at Sparta Rotterdam.

Desser was impressive all through the encounter, but failed to add to his goal tally against a more defensive opponents.

Dessers, who recently expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles has scored 11 times in 16 league appearances in the current campaign.

He was also voted the best player in the division for the month of October and November respectively.

Heracles are seventh on Eredivisie log with 25 points from 15 league matches.