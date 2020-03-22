<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cyriel Dessers has expressed his disappointment after having to wait for his international bow with Nigeria following the postponement of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dessers, 25, was named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone which was earlier scheduled to take place this month.

The Heracles Almelo forward has been in superlative form in the Dutch Eredivisie this season with 15 goals in 26 league appearances for his club and was eager to feature for the three-time African champions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic however forced the Confederation of African Football to postpone the qualifiers.

“Pooh, in the beginning it was mentally tough. I was excited, because that would have been the best moment of my career,”Dessers told nos.nl.





“But of course there are now much more important things going on for everyone. That debut would have to wait.”

Meanwhile, Dessers, like everyone else, is at home and has started working on staying fit before the resumption date.

For the time being, April 6 is the target date, but no one really knows how long it will take.

“I quickly bought my own gym. No, no weights and dumbbells. A skipping rope, an abdominal muscle roller and elastic bands. Simple things that you can do strength training with your own body weight,”he added.

Heracles physical coach Colin de Graaf has given all players an individual program which Dessers is working on.

“The hardest thing I think is that there is no end date: it can last a month, but also longer. Of course I miss the football, the training. But I drove this week to the Veluwe to run.

“I actually thought that was very beautiful, right through the forest and the moors. Hopefully I can see some more of Veluwe,” he stated.