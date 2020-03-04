<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Netherlands based striker Cyriel Dessers is grateful to his club for providing him with the opportunity to play after receiving his maiden invitation to the senior national team ahead of this month’s 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

Dessers’s performance for Dutch side Heracles Almelo this season has impressed head coach Gernot Rohr which left him with no choice but to extend an invitation to the 26-year-old.

“I am incredibly proud of this selection. It is a great honor,” Dessers was quoted on his Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles’ official website.





“I can’t wait to wear Nigeria’s green-white shirt and look forward to the upcoming international match.”

“This would not have happened without the trust of the club and the cooperation with the team. I am very grateful to them for that. ”

With 15 goals to his name, the 25-year-old is the second highest scoring player of Nigerian descent playing for a European club in the 2019-2020 season, behind KF Laci’s Kyrian Nwabueze, who has tallied 17 goals.

He will however have to contend with in-form strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen for a starting shirt against the Leone Stars on March 27 in Asaba.