Cyriel Dessers bags assist as Genk hold Standard Liege away in Belgian league opener

Cyriel Dessers played a key role as he provided the assist which helped Genk hold Standard Liege to a 1-1 away draw in their league first game on Friday night.

Also in action for Genk was Dessers’ compatriot Paul Onuachu who was top scorer last season.

And after replacing Onuachu In the 62nd minute, Dessers set up Theo Bongonda to equalise for Genk in the 92nd minute.

Standard Liege had taken the lead through Konstantinos Laifis in the 69th minute.

In his first season in the Belgian topflight, Dessers scored seven goals in 32 appearances.

Genk will hope to seal a first win of the new campaign when they host KV Oostende on the 30th of July.