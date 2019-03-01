



Nigeria’s Super Falcons have assured that all hope is not lost despite losing their opening group match against Austria at the on-going Cyprus Women’s Invitational Tournament.

They have promised to redeem their image as Africa Champions in today’s group match against Slovakia this afternoon

The Falcons who are making their debut in the competition lost to the Euro 2017 semi finalists 4-1 at the AEK Arena on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Africa champions they will be without first choice keeper, Tochukwu Oluehi who was red carded in the first game.

“No hope lost yet, we will fight to bounce back against Slovakia on Friday,” read a tweet on the team’s Twitter handle.

Slovakia whom they face in today’s encounter also lost their opening match against Belgium 3-0.

Nigeria are in the tournament as part of preparations for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.