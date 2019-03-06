



World Cup bound Super Falcons Wednesday at the ongoing Cyprus Cup, hammered Thailand 3-0 in a 7th place match.

Barcelona Ladies ace Assisat Oshoala opened the floodgate of goals for Falcons in the 23rd minute and Onome Ebi increased the tally five minutes later.

The Thomas Dernneby girls held on to their 2-0 lead till the end of first half. On resumption of hostilities in the second half, the first 24 minutes produced no goals for either side but in the 74th minute Anam Imo grabbed the third and final goal for the Falcons as the held on to the lead till final whistle.

The match was however not without incidence as the duo of Ngozi Ebere and Osinachi Ohale saw yellow in the 64th and 90th minute respectively.

The Thailand team otherwise called Chaba Kaew began their campaign in the tournament with a 4-0 demolition of Hungary; lost 2-1 to Mexico followed by another 4-1 defeat by Italy, the 3-0 defeat by Falcons thus ensured that the team conceded nine goals scoring six.

Falcons on their part began with a 4-1 loss to Austria, followed by a 4-3 defeat of Slovakia, a loan goal loss to Belgium and finally a 3-0 defeat of Thailand.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Hungary beat Slovakia 3-2 in the 11th place match; Finland defeated South Africa 3-0 in the 9th place match while Belgium beat 3-2 in the third place match.

Other classification matches saw Mexico beat Czech Republic 2-1 to claim 5th place. Korea DPR and Italy will slug it out in the Final match.