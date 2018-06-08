Ex-Nigeria international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, admits the West African giants will have to be at their best to stand a chance of making it to the later stages of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The 35-year-old made the observation on arrival in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday.

“It is not going be easy for the Super Eagles,” said the burly forward, who missed an open goal against South Korea, while featuring for his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.