<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former France international of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desailly has debunked media reports about ongoing talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the football governing body’s technical director role.

The position has become vacant following the term completion of long-serving technical director Francis Oti Akenteng in March.

In a tweet containing a French-worded post by a journalist claiming an ongoing discussion between the GFA and the 51-year-old over the job, Desailly called the report “Fake news”.





In February, Desailly called on new GFA president Kurt Okraku at the body’s secretariat in Accra. Last month, the GFA opened applications for the technical director role.

Desailly was born in Ghana but moved to France as a four-year-old boy.

He would go on to secure French citizenship and play for Les Bleus at the 1998 World Cup where his side emerged champions on home soil.

The 51-year-old also won the Uefa European Championship in 2000 and the Fifa Confederation Cup in 2001 and 2003.

He has been linked to Ghana’s coaching job in the past.