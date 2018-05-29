Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric says picking three points against the Super Eagles is key to his country’s chances of making progress in Group D of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a chat with sportnet.rtl.hr, the Hoffenheim striker admitted that playing against Nigeria will be a stroll in a park, adding that he expects a tough and cagey game against the former African champions.

“The first match against Nigeria is the focus of attention, and three points from that match would mean a lot,” former Leicester City striker Kramaric said.

“We are now putting finishing touches to our first game against Nigeria, which is a very good team and it will certainly be a very difficult and interesting game. The first game is the most important thing, because with it we will have the chance of qualifying from the group.

“More and more, we all had a great season behind us, we are all eager, motivated and know what we want. The first goal is to qualify from the group, and after that everything is possible,.

“We all know that best teams do not always win, that is why we need a little luck. Everything about our team was great before qualification, and we hope that it will remain so when the World Cup begins.”

Argentina and Iceland are the other teams in the group.