Despite crashing out in the first round of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has expressed satisfaction with his performance and that of his teammates.

The Super Eagles were just four minutes away from qualifying for the round of 16 but Marcos Rojo scored the decisive goal to hand Argentina a 2-1 win and passage into the knockout stage.

Group D other game saw Croatia beat debutants Iceland 2-1 despite resting of of their players.

Both Croatia and Argentina advance from the group stage and will take on Denmark and France in the round of 16 respectively.

“Hard to describe in words how that felt. It was an emotional rollercoaster. We gave everything against Argentina last night. I’m grateful and proud to have represented Nigeria and all Nigerians at this World Cup. But most of all I am humbled and thank God for bringing me this far,” Troost-Ekong wrote on his verified Twitter handle.