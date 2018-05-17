Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi has said he hopes the Super Eagles win their first two World Cup Group D matches against Croatia and Iceland before a final group against Argentina.

Nigeria open their Russia 2018 campaign on June 16 against Croatia.

“It would be great to win our first two games before we face Argentina in our final group game,” Ndidi said in a special World Cup documentary.

Nigeria have lost on all four times they faced Argentina at the World Cup.

The top two teams in the group will qualify automatically to the Round of 16.

Coach Gernot Rohr said just as the Eagles came through a tough qualifying group, they will fight to reach the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

“We believed in our team and won a difficult qualifying group,” he said.

“We hope for a fantastic World Cup, we will like to have good results.

“We have young players, the youngest qualifiers for the World Cup, and they will like to fight, they like to win.”

Nigeria have thrice reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup – in 1994, 1998 and 2014.