Since joining KRC Genk, Belgium from Nath Boys FC, Lagos in 2015, Wilfred Ndidi has not looked back and he is currently rated among top thirty best young footballers in the World.

The defensive midfielder who in the last two seasons have won Leicester City best young player award and also finished among the top five players in ball recovery in the English Premier League has revealed via a documentary with SuperSports the sacrifice and risk he had to take to reach the height he attained today.

The Leicester City star told SuperSports, “Football means a lot in Nigeria because it is one thing that brings so many people together and I had to risk so many things because my dad didn’t want me to play football.”

Ndidi went on to credit his mum who made it possible for him to play the game saying, “I was selling different fruits for my mum trying to get some money, so when I had a chance to go play football my mum would cover up for me.” He said

On how he got his break, the Nath Boys FC product said, “I was spotted while playing and I got a call to go for a trial test, to be sincere, there was no goal. I just wanted to play football because I find joy and happiness playing it.”

He concluded by giving his thought on what the World Cup represents, “The World Cup is a very important competition and it is the dream of every player; I feel privileged and graced to represent Nigeria at the World Cup.”