Turkey-based defender William Troost-Ekong has said he is looking forward to his first World Cup in Russia with a lot of excitement.

No-nonsense Troost-Ekong has formed what is now famously referred to as the ‘Oyinbo wall’ with fellow central defender Leon Balogun that he was an ever-present as Nigeria qualified for a sixth World Cup.

He also featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Nigeria finished third, after he opted to play for his father’s native country even though he was also eligible to play for the Netherlands, where his mother hails from.

The focus now is Russia 2018 and he said it is a dream come true for him.

“We worked very hard to get there,” he said

“It’s the dream of all players to be at the World Cup.

“And now I can’t wait to get started.

“Exciting stuff!’

He was an ever-present as the Eagles booked their passage to Russia 2018 with a game to spare.