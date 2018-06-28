Tunisia secured third place in Group G with a 2-1 victory over Panama in both sides’ final World Cup game on Thursday.

The Africans rode second-half goals from Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Wahbi Khazri to overcome a 33rd-minute own goal and collect the country’s second win in five tournaments.

Things started on the wrong foot for Nabil Maâloul’s men when Yassine Meriah inadvertently beat his own keeper on 33 minutes.

However, the tables turned after the break when Youssef equalised in the 51st minute with an easy finish of a fine team move and Khazri capped the win 15 minutes later with a similar tap-in after another well-worked chance.

Tunisia finish the tournament with three points from three matches, while Panama exit their first-ever World Cup empty-handed.