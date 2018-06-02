Nigeria’s Super Eagles may not be World Cup big guns, but the team have won over fans with their official Nike shirt for Russia 2018.

Three million people pre-ordered the snazzy, retro replica, with London’s Nike flagship store invaded by literally thousands of Nigerian supporters on Friday night when the shirt went on sale.

Priced at $85 the home and away shirts sold out in less than 20 minutes on Nike’s website.

Kit designers describe the home strip as a “subtle homage” to Nigeria’s 1994 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso.

Nigeria were the darlings of the ’94 tournament in the United States, qualifying for the second round after topping a group that included Argentina.

The Super Eagles succumbed to eventual finalists Italy in the knockout phase.

Having missed out on qualification for Brazil four years ago, the African nation is looking to leave a lasting impression in Russia.

As in 1994 Nigeria will face Argentina in the group stage, along with Croatia and Iceland.

Nigeria will have their new home kit on display on Sunday morning, when they play a warm-up match against England at Wembley Stadium.