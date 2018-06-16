The Federal Government had been commended for nominating Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State as a member of its delegation to the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Chief Kennedy Fintan Nnaji, a patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter (Lagos SWAN), gave the commendation on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the recognition of Ambode, the Grand Patron of Lagos SWAN, was a welcome development most especially coming from the Federal Government.

He said that Ambode was a public office-holder who had contributed immensely to sports’ development in Lagos state and the the country.

Indeed, Gov. Ambode had continued to invest heavily in the development of grassroots sports, he said.

“Without doubt, Ambode has done well for Lagos State in terms of sports and infrastructure development.

“The recent huge investments in refurbishing and upgrading the Agege Stadium cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

“Serious work is also ongoing at the Onikan Stadium which will change the face of sports participation on the Island when completed,”‎ Nnaji said.

He also commended the state government’s plans to renovate the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) and the Campos Mini-Stadium.

Nnaji said that such recognition to deserving Nigerians would spur them to do more and strive for excellence.

He stressed the need for other state governors to emulate Ambode by investing in sports which he said was another means of job creation and poverty alleviation.

“Other states should make efforts through the sports sector to invest in our youths.

“The industry is capable of creating millions of jobs and foreign exchange earning that will have positive affects our economy, ” he said.

He also advised Nigerians to pray for the Super Eagles at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

“I enjoin Nigerians to support our national team, the Super Eagles, through their prayers so that they will have a successful outing in Russia,” he said.