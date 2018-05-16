The Rev. Samuel Ikpea-led faction of The Nigeria Football Supporters Club and the Vincent Okumagba’s faction have agreed to cheer The Super Eagles under one umbrella at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ikpea disclosed on telephone that the agreement was reached at a meeting organized by Solomon Dalung, the Minister for Youth and Sports in Abuja.

He said that a nine-man committee headed by Rafiu Ladipo, the president general of the body was constituted by the minister at the meeting in order to avoid a national embarassment at the mundial.

“In order not to give the country a bad image in Russia my faction and that of Okumagba have decided to put our differences aside and work under one umbrella to support the Super Eagles in Brazil.

“I commend the Minister for organizing this remarkable meeting in ensuring that borh faction work as One in Russia.

“The nine-man committee constituted by the Minister has three members each from the two factions and three individuals from the sports ministry, ” he said.

Ikpea said a five-man disciplinary committee was also set up by the minister to monitor the activities of the nine-man committee in Russia.

He added that the Minister also promised to resolve the issue between both faction immediately after the World Cup.