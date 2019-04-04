<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Member of Nigeria’s 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations squad, Glory Ogbonna, has commended the Nigeria Football Federation for the support received so far as preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women’s world cup continues.

Glory, who failed to make the trip to Spain as the Super Falcons landed the European nation on Monday to continue preparations for the world cup, expressed confidence that the Thomas Dennerby tutored team would surpass the quarter-final record set in 1999.

“The world cup isn’t far away anymore but we are working hard to surpass our past record from previous outings at the world cup. I’m happy with level of preparations we have had and the support from the NFF. With all modesty, I believe that we will surpass our past record this time”, she declared.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, comprising of 24 players are in Spain where they will play two matches including a high-profile clash with the Canada Women National Team as the African champions continue their preparations for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France this summer.