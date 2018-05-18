Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and current skipper of the side Mikel Obi are supremely confident the squad picked by manager Gernot Rohr can shock everyone when the World Cup gets underway in Russia next month.

Nigeria are pooled in the same group as Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in a section considered as the toughest but Mikel insisted just as they navigated through a difficult qualification series, they would come out unscathed “I believe we can beat Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, if we really want it,” Mikel said on a special World Cup documentary. “We want to make history, to do well.”

“We have a very young team who want to go past the other teams in the group,” he said For Kanu, Eagles are a young side with impressive ambition and are good enough to confront anyside at the Mundial.

He has praised Rohr over the 30-man provisional World Cup roster released on Monday and tipped the Super Eagles to go far at the tournament in Russia. ”Yes, I believe we are going to do very well at the World Cup because we have the right caliber of players for the tournament,” Kanu said.

”The list is a good one and I’m sure the players are ready to fight and defend the country. ”We have good players and a lot of them are in form and the spirit is good and the coaching crew and other staff members are working together, so we are well on track.”