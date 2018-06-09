The Super Eagles will train behind closed doors on Saturday at their Avita Resort camp, Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria.

This was announced on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the report, media coverage as well as fans will not be allowed during the training session.

“Media Alert. Our training sessions at the Avita Resort, Bad Tatzmannsdorf today, will be behind closed doors.

No fans will be allowed in and no media coverage is needed,” the Super Eagles official handle tweeted.

In their final friendly game played on Wednesday, the Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Czech Republic.

They will kick off their 2018 World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 16.