Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed William Troost-Ekong and Joel Obi are nursing knocks from training and so doubtful for Monday’s friendly against DR Congo.

KAA Gent Winger Moses Simon will also undergo a scan today to determine the extent of a thigh injury he suffered in training Thursday.

Several fringe players including NPFL hotshot Junior Lokosa are expected to feature against DRC so as to stake a claim for squad places for the World Cup.

Rohr has announced he will drop five players after this match before the team fly out for another World Cup warm-up against England at Wembly on June 2.

The Eagles are due in Port Harcourt later today.

It is two hours by road from Uyo, where the team have been training since Tuesday.