The Nigeria Football Federation has offset the backlog of camp allowances and match bonuses owed the Super Eagles ahead of the final group game against Argentina.

The players and officials were paid $3,000 as appearance fees for the Czech Republic friendly played in Austria.

The team also got $15,000 as their full bonus for the all-important win over Iceland in Volgograd on Saturday.

The amount gotten by players totaled N150 million.

This is aside what is due the national team manager, Gernot Rohr, and his backroom staff.

The source said: “The payment is timely and we must give kudos to the NFF for their efforts on the team.

“For me, this gesture will go along way in motivating the players tear apart Argentina on Tuesday.”

The Nigerian side currently lagged behind Croatia with three points from two games in Group D at the Mundial.