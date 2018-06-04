The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been allocated jersey numbers.

The number allocation was announced in a video clip published on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Skipper of the team Mikel Obi retains his number 10, Odion Ighalo kept his number nine jersey, Victor Moses was handed number 11 and Ahmed Musa number seven. Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong got number six and five respectively.

The number four jersey went to Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu has number 19, the number three jersey was given to Elderson Echiejile, Shehu Abdullahi will wear number 12, Ogenyi Onazi, number 17 and Kelechi Iheanacho got number 14.

Other number allocations include Ikechukwu Ezenwa with jersey number one, Daniel Akpeyi with number 16, Francis Uzoho, number 23, Alex Iwobi has number 18, jersey number 21 will be worn by Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, number eight, Bryan Idowu, number two, Chidozie Awaziem, number 20 and Simeon Nwankwo, number 13.

The Super Eagles are already in Vienna, Austria and will face Czech Republic on Wednesday before flying out to Russia for the World Cup.

Super Eagles squad numbers:

23 – Francis Uzoho

16 – Daniel Akpeyi

1 – Ikechukwu Ezenwa

5 – William Troost-Ekong

6 – Leon Balogun

12 – Shehu Abdullahi

2 – Bryan Idowu

21 – Tyronne Ebuehi

20 – Chidozie Awaziem

22 – Kenneth Omeruo

3 – Elderson Echiejile

17 – Ogenyi Onazi

4 – Wilfred Ndidi

19 – John Ogu

15 – Joel Obi

10 – John Mikel Obi

8 – Oghenekaro Etebo

18 – Alex Iwobi

14 – Kelechi Iheanacho

9 – Odion Ighalo

13 – Simeon Nwankwo

7 – Ahmed Musa

11 – Victor Moses