Super Eagles duo Oghenekaro Etebo and Shehu Abdullah have expressed confidence ahead of Saturday’s Group D clash against Croatia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to become the first African team to secure a win at this summer’s World Cup.

On Friday, both Egypt and Morocco suffered 1-0 losses to Uruguay and Iran respectively.

For Croatia, they will be facing an African team for the second time at a FIFA World Cup after they thrashed Cameroon 4-0 in their second group game at the 2014 World Cup.

Looking ahead to the game, Etebo who recently signed for Championship club Stoke City, wrote on his verified Twitter handle: ”Opening game of the tournament, we are confident & we are blessed.”

While Abdullahi wrote on his handle: ”For Naija… Let’s go!”

Kick-off is at 8pm Nigerian time.