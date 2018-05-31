The Austrian embassy in Nigeria has denied two key staff of the Super Eagles entry visa.

The officials affected are to accompany the team for the pre-World Cup camping programme billed to begin on Sunday.

The Eagles are to camp in Austria before flying to Yessentuki, the team base camp at the World Cup, on June 11.

Dayo Enebi Achor, Super Eagles team administrator, disclosed that Nnaemeka Anozie, physiotherapist and Chidi Ngoka, equipment manager, were denied visa.

“We are stunned by the action of the Austrian Embassy,” Enebi said.

“How will the team cope without the physiotherapist and the equipment manager? Everyone is disappointed with this.”

Anozie and Ngoka have been with the team for several years, participating in the World Cup qualifying series.

“This is a big shock. Someone like Chidi Ngoka has been with the team for several years and even attended the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments,” a team official said.

“Anozie has been with the Eagles for many years as well, and earlier worked with the U17 national team.

“Both of them have been to several countries in different continents.

“We don’t know the reason for this action by the Austrian Embassy.”