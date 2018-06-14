Former Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo has urged the Super Eagles to take their 2018 Fifa World Cup opener against Croatia very important.

The west Africans’ best appearances in the global tournament were in 1994, 1998 and 2014 which they are hoping to surpass in Russia.

And the 37-year-old, thrilled with the mixture of both experience and young players in the side, wants the tie against Zlatko Dalic’s men to be taken ‘seriously’ so as to bolster their chances at the tournament.

“I think they have a blend of experience and youthful side and having that blend I think they can go far,” Yobo told Channels TV.

“They have some very good players, the captain [John Obi Mikel] has been there for many years [Ahmed] Musa is there and a few of them.

“The first game is always very important. [The World Cup] is a dream for everybody.

“Sometimes statistically you can’t say who is going to win so it is who turns up at the end of the day. So I hope Nigeria take the first game very important and seriously and try to get a result.”

After the game with the Fiery Ones, they take on Iceland four days later before ending their Group D campaign with Argentina.