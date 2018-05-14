Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is being expected to reveal his provisional World Cup squad today, after a painstaking exercise of consultation with coaches and Nigerian Football Federation technical committee officials.

This is just as some of the key players who chased qualification for the Super Eagles, but became doubtful due to injuriers are getting back to full fitness.

“The coaches have done their work and are putting finishing touches to the provisional list from which our final squad for the World Cup will be released.

“I know that a lot of extensive work has been done. I will not be surprised if Rohr sticks with those he has been working with.

“I will also not be surprised if maybe, one or two players based on what they are doing presently and their shape now are also able to break into the World Cup squad.

“Any of these scenarios is a possibility,” said Toyin Ibitoye, who is the Super Eagles spokesman.

Ibitoye said yesterday in Lagos that some of the players that cupped injuries were recovering and have resumed training.

“We have a month and a few days to the World Cup. Some players like Leon Balogun, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi and Tyron Ebue are recovering from injuries and have started training.

“Balogun and Onazi have started playing for their clubs.

“Generally speaking, we have nothing to worry about in terms of our boys because those who are recovering are being well monitored and the reports from the medical team are very positive,” he said.